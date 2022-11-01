Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

