Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:W opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock worth $625,463 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

