Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 122,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 102,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

