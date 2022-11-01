Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.46. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.10 million. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $302.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 88.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

