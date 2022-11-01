Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,182.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.