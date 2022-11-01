Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $566.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $593.73 and its 200 day moving average is $647.73.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 797,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.81.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

