Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.45-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.45-2.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.