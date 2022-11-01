Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

