Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MUR opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,540 shares of company stock worth $3,702,702. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

