MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock.
MariMed Stock Up 6.2 %
MRMD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
MariMed Company Profile
