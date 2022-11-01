MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock.

MariMed Stock Up 6.2 %

MRMD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. MariMed has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.