Open Text (OTEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text Trading Down 3.4 %
OTEX opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
