Portillo’s (PTLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.56 million and a PE ratio of -56.42.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portillo’s by 224.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.