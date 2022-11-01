Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uniti Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.