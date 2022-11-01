Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UNIT opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
