Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

