Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Orkla ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $6.68 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

