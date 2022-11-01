Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties
In related news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
