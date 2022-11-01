ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.50-$5.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.50-$5.80 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $121.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

