Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT Raised to €160.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €143.00 ($145.92) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THLLY. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($137.76) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

Thales Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Thales has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

