America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,651 shares of company stock valued at $88,363. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $420.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 55.80%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.