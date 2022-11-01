AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 147

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 147 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.11.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 3.4 %

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

