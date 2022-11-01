Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,050 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($107.54) to GBX 8,200 ($99.08) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,612.50.

RBGLY opened at $13.27 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

