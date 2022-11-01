TD Securities Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.00.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$130.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$131.33. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

About TMX Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

