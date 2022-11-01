Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

About Tamarack Valley Energy

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

