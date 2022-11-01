Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 33.3% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

APTM stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

