Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
TMX Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
