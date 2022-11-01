Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.22 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.28) to €0.24 ($0.24) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.21.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of TIIAY opened at $1.94 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

