Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

