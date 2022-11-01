JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target to €26.50

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($23.78) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RXEEY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Rexel has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

