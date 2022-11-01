Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Raised to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXLSF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Rexel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Rexel Price Performance

RXLSF opened at $16.65 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

