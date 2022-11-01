TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRS opened at $22.85 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 371.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $373,018. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

