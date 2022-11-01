Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.