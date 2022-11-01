Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $12.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

NYSE:TFX opened at $214.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $370.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 487.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 236,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

