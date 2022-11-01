FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $219.77 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

