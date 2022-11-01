Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $1,566,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.