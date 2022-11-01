FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tenable by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5,758.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

