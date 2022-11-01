KeyCorp Comments on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $32.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $32.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $32.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2023 earnings at $34.29 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $315.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.20. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.