Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 185,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.