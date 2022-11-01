Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 185,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

