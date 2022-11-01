Veritex Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 750.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 616,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,940,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

