William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

