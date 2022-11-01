FY2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

