Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.