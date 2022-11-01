Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.19) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $8,362,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

