Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

