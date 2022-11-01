FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Lifted by Analyst

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of ZWS opened at $23.49 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 183.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,854 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,312,000 after acquiring an additional 784,681 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

