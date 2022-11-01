Analysts Set Expectations for Zynex, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research report issued on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Stock Up 8.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

ZYXI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

