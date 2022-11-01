Encore Wire Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $33.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.86. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.51 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $137.59 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

