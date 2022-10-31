TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 181,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 267.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 419.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.