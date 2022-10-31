Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

BX stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.