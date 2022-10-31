Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 54,751 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,751 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,338,154 shares of company stock valued at $88,241,134 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

