SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

